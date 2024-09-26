Old Glory officially named a historic landmark 

One of the most famous trees in the Santa Clarita Valley is officially a historic landmark in L.A. County.

On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors approved Old Glory, a 400-year-old valley oak that is located at Pico Canyon Park in Stevenson Ranch, to be given that distinction.

In a prepared statement, 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who represents the Santa Clarita Valley, said she was thrilled that Old Glory has finally been honored.

“I’m thrilled we’ve crossed the finish line and have formally designated Old Glory a Los Angeles County landmark,” Barger said in the statement. “This majestic tree has captivated the love and appreciation of the surrounding community and is truly a local wonder. It deserves to be protected and preserved so future generations can enjoy Old Glory.”

The tree, believed to have spread its roots around the time the Mayflower set sail, gained fame in 2003 when tree activist John Quigley spent 71 days sitting in its branches in an effort to save it from being destroyed in favor of new development.

He was eventually removed from the tree on Jan. 10, 2003, following an emergency court hearing that sought Quigley’s removal from the 70-foot oak. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies helped him from the tree by cutting him loose from the device he used to secure himself to it, but did not take him into custody.

The tree was eventually moved to its current location at Pico Canyon Park in 2004 from its original location about a quarter-mile down Pico Canyon Road.

Last year, the Santa Clarita Organization for Planning the Environment helped organize a 20-year anniversary event that saw Quigley briefly reenact his stay in the branches.

Old Glory, a 400-year-old Oak tree at Pico Canyon Park and the beginning stages of becoming a historic landmark is home to many birds. 091924 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

“We are so pleased that our magnificent Old Glory Pico Oak will soon become a county landmark,” said SCOPE President Lynne Plambeck in a prepared statement released last week prior to Tuesday’s meeting. “SCOPE and other community members began working on this idea around two years ago as a way to bring attention to this incredible tree. We believe it is a great way to honor its survival and all the people who helped to save it as well as bringing attention to the importance of oaks and the part they play in cleaning our air and protecting us against climate change.”

The board on Tuesday also approved October to be declared as “Oaktober” in L.A. County. According to the motion authored by 3rd District Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, chair of the board, oak trees are “critical species in our region’s cultural and ecological histories.”

“Oaks play an outsized role in securing our climate resilience,” the motion reads. “For example, coast live oaks provide dense, evergreen shade, which can reduce urban heat island effect and even lower energy bills for nearby buildings. Their deep taproots and wide canopies mean they can provide maximum above-ground benefits while limiting underground infrastructure conflicts. They are drought-tolerant during dry periods and act as sponges during stormwater events, preventing soil erosion and helping to mitigate flooding due to stormwater. Oak trees are also particularly resilient during wildfires due to their thick bark that insulates them from heat. They are the exclusive host plant for many native pollinators in addition to supporting huge amounts of other species.”

SCOPE is planning a clean air teaching event set to be held Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. under the big oak at Pico Canyon Park. Paid for using a grant from Coalition for Clean Air and organized by Valencia High School student intern Jean Choi, the event is about the “importance of oaks in general and their importance in cleaning the air and sequestering CO2,” according to Plambeck.