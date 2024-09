Deputies responded to a call about a theft incident involving a large amount of property stolen at Macy’s on Sunday at approximately 2:45 p.m., according to Stg. Juan Muralles, spokesman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

According to Muralles, the robbery was by force. The suspects punched people and took off with a large amount of property.

One person is currently detained as of the publication of this story.

Deputies are still investigating incident.