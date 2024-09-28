One killed in work accident in Newhall 

Homicide Bureau detectives are investigating a death involving a person who was struck and killed by construction equipment on Arcadia Street in Newhall on Friday.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials had to block off the 24400 Arcadia Street after deputies were called to the area around 12:50 p.m. regarding the incident, according to Sgt. Justin Boosalis of the Sheriff’s Station.

He referred all questions to the Homicide Bureau.

Homicide Detective Mark Farino confirmed Friday evening the death is being treated as an accident at the moment, adding that it is considered an active investigation but no arrests have been made.

The victim is believed to have been struck by equipment that was being used to pave the street, according to officials. It is not known what caused the accident.

The decedent’s identity has not been released by the medical examiner pending the notification of his next of kin.