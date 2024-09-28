One person dead in Newhall

By Trisha Anas and Katherine Quezada

Signal Staff Writers

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call on Saturday morning in which a person was pronounced dead at the scene at a gas station in Newhall following a traffic collision.



Melanie Flores, supervising dispatcher for the Fire Department, said that the incident involved a single vehicle crashing into a wall. The vehicle involved in the collision was a red Corvette and there was no significant damage visible.

The call was reported at around 9:25 a.m., according to Lt. Jack Jordan, spokesperson for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

A man was pronounced dead at the Shell gas station in Newhall on Saturday, Sept. 28. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

A woman working at the convenience store of the gas station, who wished to remain anonymous, described the victim to be a man in his mid 40s early 50s.

She didn’t witness the crash itself, but did see first responders try to resuscitate him with no success, she said in Spanish.

As seen on camera footage, the man walked into the convenience store to use the restroom moments before he was pronounced deceased feet away from his vehicle, she added.

Officials said they could not confirm the cause of death.



This is a breaking news story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.

