Overdose reported at Hart High School  

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a possible overdose on Friday afternoon at Hart High School.

The incident unfolded shortly after 1:40 p.m. and personnel were dispatched to the 24800 block of Newhall Avenue regarding a possible overdose, said Jonathan Torres, public information officer for the Fire Department.

“Hart High School administrators were notified by a teacher that a student was semi-conscious. The student was assessed by one of our registered nurses, who administered Narcan out of an abundance of caution,” Debbie Dunn, William S. Hart Union High School District communications coordinator, said in an emailed statement to The Signal.

“The student was transported by paramedics, accompanied by school staff, and parents are on their way to meet them,” it said.

One person was transported from the school in unknown condition to the hospital, said Fire Department spokesman Saadullah Sheikh.

According to radio dispatch traffic, the student was a 15-year-old girl. Dunn said she was unable to confirm this because the district cannot release such information.

No additional information is available as of the publication of this story.