Photos: Deputies wrangle teen crowds at In-N-Out

As a large crowd of students gathered at the In-N-Out on Bouquet Canyon Road following the simultaneous football games throughout Santa Clarita on Friday, Sept. 20, deputies were parked towards the back of the parking lot. While there were no signs of disturbances, three patrol vehicles pulled up to the crowd with their lights and sirens around 9:55 p.m., ordering the large crowd to leave and “go home.” Reluctantly, the students complied, and the crowd dispersed before 10 p.m. An increased Sheriff’s presence was due to a series of fights reported at the location since the start of football season. Deputies reported that since Aug.1, they have received six calls to the shopping center.

Students gather at In-N-Out on Bouquet Canyon Road after Friday night football games throughout the valley on Sept. 20. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Deputies order students to go home at 10 p.m. at In-N-Out on Bouquet Canyon Road on Sept. 20. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

