Planet Fitness eyes McBean Parkway location  

A new gym location would add around-the-clock fitness opportunities right next to a popular pizza spot and a family dentist office in Northpark Village Sqaure shopping center on McBean Parkway off Decoro Drive.

Planet Fitness Valencia is seeking a minor-use permit to turn the former Rite Aid location at 27716 McBean into one of its 24-hour gyms.

“We believe that our request for a minor use permit should be granted for the following reasons: First, this brings an amazing opportunity to the community for people who would like to improve or maintain their overall health and fitness,” according to the application. “Secondly, this fitness club will attract more people to this area for additional shopping and dining experiences.”

The space currently sits vacant next to Everbright Family Dentistry and Tomato Joe’s in the shopping center.

The property is being managed by an Illinois-based real estate firm, with an Ohio-based consultant and architect, according to city records. The property’s owner submitted a letter in support of the plan.

“The impacts to the surrounding area should be very minimal based upon the previous use of this tenant space,” according to the applicant. “The best impact for the local businesses would be more potential clientele.”

Rite Aid has closed more than 800 stores since 2023 as part of an ongoing settlement with its lenders, the U.S. Department of Justice and drug supplier McKesson Corp, after filing for bankruptcy that year, according to Reuters.