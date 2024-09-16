Saugus district honored for PBIS implementation 

News release

California Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports announced the 2024 PBIS Statewide Recognition award recipients for school sites based on their implementation of PBIS, including all 15 schools in the Saugus Union School District.

Saugus district schools were among 611 schools statewide that were recognized this year. For the 2024 school year, two of the district’s schools received Platinum recognition, 11 schools received gold recognition and one received silver recognition.

California PBIS initiated its first statewide effort in 2015 to implement a recognition system to acknowledge schools for implementing PBIS with fidelity to the national framework. Schools may apply to be recognized as Bronze, Silver, Gold or Platinum PBIS schools.

Schools apply for recognition based on how deeply they implement the PBIS systems, including team analysis of practices supporting student behavior, data informing decision making and systems supporting staff response and behavior.

Schools that received platinum recognition are Cedar Creek and West Creek Academy.

Schools that received gold recognition are: Charles Helmers Elementary, Mountainview Elementary, Rio Vista Elementary, Skyblue Mesa Elementary , Tesoro del Valle Elementary, Plum Canyon Elementary, Bridgeport Elementary, Emblem Academy, Highlands Elementary, James Foster Elementary, Rosedell Elementary and Santa Clarita Elementary.

The school that received silver recognition is Northpark Elementary.

Superintendent Colleen Hawkins said in a news release: “We are so excited and proud of the work at all of the schools, but in particular we are honored to receive notification that Cedarcreek and West Creek each received platinum status this year. Great job school teams!”

California PBIS is a collaborative organization using evidence-based culturally relevant practices to build the capacity for stakeholders in the implementation of PBIS, a multi-tiered system following the National PBIS Blueprint for professional development, implementation and evaluation. The primary goal of CA PBIS is to support the sustainable development of a safe, equitable and positive climate and social culture for all.