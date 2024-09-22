SCV Chamber honors Latino leaders at Hispanic Heritage Celebration 

Miniature Hispanic-themed flags were placed outside of Hart & Main on Wednesday evening to welcome members of the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce and its Latino Business Alliance for their annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration.

Flags of the Hispanic countries sit outside Hart & Main for the SCV Chamber of Commerce and its Latino Business Alliance annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration on Wednesday evening. 091824 Maya Morales/The SIgnal

National Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. During this time the SCV Chamber and its Latino Business Alliance hold their annual event, which features honorees and a networking reception.

“This month we’re honoring the contributions, the culture and the achievements of the Hispanics in the U.S. that shaped the U.S. history,” said Patsy Ayala, chair of the Latino Business Alliance. “And that’s why we are here today, because in Santa Clarita, we have incredible Hispanic people that are making contributions and making a positive difference in our city.”

At this year’s celebration, three people were chosen to be honored for their dedication and achievements that have left an impact on the community.

Chair of the Latino Business Alliance Patsy Ayala (L) presents a Hispanic Heritage Celebration award to the superintendent of the Newhall School District Dr. Leticia Hernandez (R) at Hart & Main on Wednesday evening. 091824 Maya Morales/The Signal

Ayala awarded Leticia Hernandez, superintendent of the Newhall School District, the first award of the night for her dedication to raising awareness and bridging learning gaps. One of her most significant achievements is implementing the expanded learning opportunities program across the 10 Newhall district schools.

“Our goal is to prepare our students so that they will be productive citizens and amazing business owners and want to stay in the Santa Clarita Valley and one day raise their families here,” said Hernandez. “The Latino community is especially important to me, since I know the richness and the diversity that they bring to the Santa Clarita Valley.”

Hernandez added that she has always been a strong proponent that education begins at home and thanked her parents for instilling a hard work ethic in her from a young age.

CEO of Trevino Law Firm Darlene Trevino (L) presents chapter president of JCI Santa Clarita Carlos Orozco (R) with a Hispanic Heritage Celebration award at Hart & Main on Wednesday evening. 091824 Maya Morales/The Signal

The CEO of Trevino Law Firm, Darlene Trevino, gave the second award of the night to JCI Santa Clarita’s chapter president Carlos Orozco.

Orozco received his award for his initiative and entrepreneurship, which has influenced community members to participate in many community projects while at JCI Santa Clarita.

“The achievements I’m being recognized for today are not mine. They’re a result of a collective effort, and that collective effort is to our community,” said Orozco.

He added that he was thankful for the award and being recognized for giving back to the community. He plans to keep helping people and pushing the community forward.

Pro Tem Mayor Bill Miranda (L) presents general manager of Margarita’s Mexican Grill Gloria Acevedo (R) with a Hispanic Heritage Celebration award at Hart & Main on Wednesday evening. 091824 Maya Morales/The Signal

The last award of the night was given to the general manager of Margarita’s Mexican Grill, Gloria Acevedo, by Mayor Pro Tem Bill Miranda.

Acevedo accepted the award for the restaurant being a community cornerstone where a diversity clientele could come and experience the vibrancy of Latin and Hispanic heritage.

“It’s really an honor to recognize my sister, my brother-in-law, and everybody because without you guys, we are nothing,” said Acevedo.