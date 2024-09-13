Small brush fire breaks out in Bridgeport

A brush fire at the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Bayside Lane in Valencia burned at one-eighth of an acre Friday afternoon, according to Jonathan Torres, public information officer with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched at 2:21 p.m. and on scene at 2:28 p.m., according to Torres. The fire is believed to have originated in the wash, with heavy brush burning.

Forward progress stopped around 2:40 p.m., according to radio dispatch traffic.

No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened.