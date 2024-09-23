Solo vehicle crash causes small brush fire  

Firefighters were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash that sparked a brush fire at the intersection of Haskell Canyon Road and Copper Hill Drive on Monday at 11:04 a.m., according to Luis Garcia, spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department.

According to Garcia, the vehicle fire spread to the brush around the vehicle.

Firefighters were able to stop the small brush fire from spreading quickly.

Forward progress was stopped at 11:15 p.m. and no injuries were reported.

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be added as soon as it becomes available.