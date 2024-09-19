Staying Active This Fall in Santa Clarita

It’s that time of year. The air becomes a little crisper, and those radiant fall colors finally appear. Staying active in this California climate is so much easier with temperatures dropping. And in Santa Clarita, we’re spoiled for choice. Whether you prefer hiking, biking, or simply stroll through the city’s picturesque parks, there’s no shortage of ways to keep moving this fall.

Stay Safe While Staying Active

Let’s begin with the sensible. It’s vital to stay active to maintain your health, but it’s important to stay safe. Accidents happen all of the time. Sometimes, it’s our own fault, but sometimes it’s not.

If you’re out and about, take precautions like wearing the right gear (something reflective if you’re out at night) and pay attention to your surroundings. Ear pods are great, but getting hit by a car because you’re in your own world and stepping out into a road without looking isn’t.

Explore Santa Clarita’s Trails

Okay, now for the fun stuff. One of the best ways to stay active in Santa Clarita is by taking advantage of its extensive hiking and biking trails. Summer can be roasting, so the cool temperatures make it the perfect time to strap on those boots (or sneakers) and hit the trails. Towsley Canyon and Placerita Canyon offer beautiful views and varied terrain, ideal for both beginners and seasoned hikers. You’ll get the dual benefits of a great workout and stunning scenery.

For those who prefer two wheels, the Santa Clarita Bike Trail System offers over 80 miles of paved pathways that wind through the city. Whether you just want to get out for a gentle ride or have your eyes set on the Tour de France one day, this is the perfect place.

Join a Local Sports League

If you’re more of a team competitor, consider getting involved with one of the local leagues. Again, with the fiercest temperatures behind us, it’s the perfect time to pick up a bat, racket, ball, or, well, you get the point. Santa Clarita offers a variety of recreational sports leagues for adults and children alike, ranging from soccer and flag football to softball and tennis.

Many of these leagues run through the fall months, allowing you to stay active while connecting with others in the community.

Take Advantage of Local Parks

Sometimes, all you really need is a great park, and here in Santa Clarita, we’re spoiled for choice. Central Park, one of the city’s most popular spots, has plenty of open space for activities like running, playing frisbee, or simply taking in the beautiful fall weather. With playgrounds for kids, sports fields, and picnic areas, it’s easy to spend an entire day staying active and enjoying the outdoors.

You can also find plenty of outdoor activities held in parks, such as Zumba, boot camps, and ultimate frisbee. Staying in shape without paying for those sky-high gym memberships has never been easier. Check community boards or the city’s website for a schedule of activities throughout the fall season.

The Active Season

Fall is a wonderful time of the year in Santa Clarita. With those leaves turning a mesmerizing red and gold and a steady build-up to Thanksgiving, it’s a great time to be outside staying active. Whatever your choice of activity, stay safe, stay aware, and enjoy this special time of the year.