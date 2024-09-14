Stern’s bill on speeding heads to governor’s desk 

News release

Sen. Henry Stern’s Senate Bill 1509, “The NOT in California Act,” aimed at cracking down on extreme speeding in the state, passed through the Senate floor with bipartisan support.

The bill increases accountability for driving at dangerous speeds by assigning two points for repeat offenses of excessive speeding that occur within three years and creates a graduated fine schedule based on the number of violations within a year, according to a news release from Stern’s office. The bill made it out of the Senate 36-1 and was sent to the governor’s desk.

Stern, D-Los Angeles, said in the release that his commitment to road safety is the motivation behind the legislation.

“SB 1509 represents a vital step forward in ensuring the safety of our roadways by holding negligent drivers accountable for their actions,” said Stern, whose district includes some western portions of the Santa Clarita Valley. “We can prevent unnecessary loss of life and make our streets safer for all Californians.”

In 2023, the city of Los Angeles saw a 20-year high of 336 traffic deaths, the release said. Annually, the state continues to see an increase in traffic deaths. In 2020, 1,288 Californians died in speed-related collisions. For the past four years, 30% of the state’s collisions have been speed-related, the release said.