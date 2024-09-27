Structure fire reported at Valencia business center

Firefighters with the L.A. County Fire Department responded to a structure fire Friday afternoon in a Valencia business center that was described by officials as a “working fire.”

Firefighters were dispatched to the 28000 block of Smyth Drive in Valencia at around 3:35 p.m. on Friday and were on the scene at 3:44, according to Howard Tiu, spokesman for the Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to a commercial fire in Valencia on Friday afternoon. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal Firefighters responded to a commercial fire in Valencia on Friday afternoon. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Tiu said there was smoke showing at 3:42 p.m. and it was labeled as a working fire at 3:47 p.m. He said he could not confirm which part of the building was on fire and was unsure of when it could possibly be out.

A firefighter said via first responder radio dispatch at around 3:59 p.m. that there were no active flames remaining. Tiu said at around 4:40 p.m. that the fire was being contained but classified it as a working fire that “should be out shortly.”

Another update via radio traffic indicated that the fire started from a lithium-ion battery.

Firefighters responded to a commercial fire in Valencia on Friday afternoon. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal Firefighters responded to a commercial fire in Valencia on Friday afternoon. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Tiu said the official source of the fire has not been determined.

No injuries were reported and no people were reported to be trapped in the building, Tiu said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.