Students complain of indecent exposure outside Canyon High 

A pair of female Canyon High School students reported an indecent exposure incident outside their high school Sept. 20, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

The suspect was a man in a silver Corolla, Deputy Robert Jensen said, adding station detectives are considering the investigation very active at this point and holding off on releasing a description of the suspect at this time.

He was parked just off campus, according to deputies, and the students reported to Canyon High’s school resource deputy that the suspect exposed himself around 2:15 p.m., as students were leaving the campus.

Debbie Dunn, director of communications for the William S. Hart Union High School District, said a message was sent out to Canyon High and Sierra Vista Junior High families on Wednesday, as news of the incident began to circulate on social media.

“Law enforcement will soon be putting out a bulletin asking for the public’s assistance in identifying this individual,” according to the alert sent by the district on Wednesday. “If you have more information, please contact Deputy Chappell at the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000.”

SCV Sheriff’s Station officials said no arrests have been made at this time.

The message from the Hart district also shared a caution for students:

“Please encourage your students to be aware of their surroundings when walking to and from school and to immediately report any concerning incidents to law enforcement and their school administrators or through their school CAREText line.”

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Detective Chappell at 661-260-4000.

Anyone who would prefer to provide information anonymously, can call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use a smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google Play or the Apple App Store, or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.