Three-vehicle crash closes SR-14 truck lanes 

A three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on the southbound State Route 14 truck lane, north of the Sierra Highway exit, caused a SigAlert to be issued expecting the truck lanes to be closed for eight hours.

According to Officer Josh Greengard with the California Highway Patrol, the crash involving a semi-truck, box truck, and small SUV vehicle at approximately 9 a.m.

The main lanes of the SR-14 were expected to remain open, and traffic was being diverted to stay away from the truck lanes as personnel clear the accident.

No injuries were reported.