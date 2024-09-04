Blog

Three-vehicle crash closes SR-14 truck lanes 

A sign in front of the California Highway Patrol office.
A three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on the southbound State Route 14 truck lane, north of the Sierra Highway exit, caused a SigAlert to be issued expecting the truck lanes to be closed for eight hours.  

According to Officer Josh Greengard with the California Highway Patrol, the crash involving a semi-truck, box truck, and small SUV vehicle at approximately 9 a.m.  

The main lanes of the SR-14 were expected to remain open, and traffic was being diverted to stay away from the truck lanes as personnel clear the accident. 

No injuries were reported.  

Maya Morales

