Traffic backed up on I-5 after big rig goes over side 

Traffic was snarled on the northbound Interstate 5 throughout Friday morning and into the early afternoon after a big rig went over the side near Templin Highway, according to officials.
Personnel with the L.A. County Fire Department were dispatched to that location at approximately 4:40 a.m. Friday for a report of a person trapped, according to Jonathan Torres, spokesman for the Fire Department. By the time units were on the scene at 4:56 a.m., the driver had self-extricated. No transports were made and no medical aid was provided at the scene, he said.
According to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol Newhall-area office, the Nos. 3 and 4 lanes were closed for approximately five hours. The driver had complained of back pain when CHP officers arrived, he said.
Traffic still could be seen backed up on the northbound I-5 starting at Valencia Boulevard at around 2 p.m. on Friday. The Old Road was also noticeably congested at that time.