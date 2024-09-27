Traffic backed up on I-5 after big rig goes over side 

Traffic was snarled on the northbound Interstate 5 throughout Friday morning and into the early afternoon after a big rig went over the side near Templin Highway, according to officials.

Personnel with the L.A. County Fire Department were dispatched to that location at approximately 4:40 a.m. Friday for a report of a person trapped, according to Jonathan Torres, spokesman for the Fire Department. By the time units were on the scene at 4:56 a.m., the driver had self-extricated. No transports were made and no medical aid was provided at the scene, he said.

Traffic was snarled on The Old Road just south of Rye Canyon Road early Friday afternoon. Tyler Wainfeld/The Signal.

According to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol Newhall-area office, the Nos. 3 and 4 lanes were closed for approximately five hours. The driver had complained of back pain when CHP officers arrived, he said.

Traffic still could be seen backed up on the northbound I-5 starting at Valencia Boulevard at around 2 p.m. on Friday. The Old Road was also noticeably congested at that time.