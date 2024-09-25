Two units burned in Flo Lane apartment fire

Eight apartments were evacuated and two were burned in a structure fire in the 16900 block of Flo Lane on Tuesday evening, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“The Fire Department believes it was an electrical fire,” said Sgt. Johnny Gillespie. “The call was dispatched at 7:18 p.m. The first unit went at 7:20 p.m.”

The L.A. County Fire Department was first notified of the fire at 7:19 p.m. and arrived on the scene five minutes later.

“No reported injuries,” said fire dispatch supervisor Jeremy Stafford. “Nobody was transported to the hospital.”