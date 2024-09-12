Vehicle overturns on Highway 14  

A minor-injury traffic collision resulted in one vehicle overturned on the northbound side of State Route 14 just north of Interstate 5 early Thursday morning, according to Luis Garcia, spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department.

California Highway Patrol officers were dispatched to a solo vehicle overturned on the right shoulder at 7:50 a.m., according to Officer Kravig, a spokeswoman for CHP traffic management.

According to Garcia, at 7:51 a.m. firefighters were dispatched and arrived on the scene at 8:02 a.m.

“Three patients in minor condition, no transports though,” said Garcia.

Information about the circumstances involving the collision were not immediately available at the time of this story’s publication.

No SigAlert was issued due to the incident, according to Kravig.

At approximately 9:30 a.m., based on the information available to CHP traffic management, the incident was presumed to be cleared, according to Yesenia Coneche, spokeswoman for CHP traffic management.