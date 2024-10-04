4 Pieces Of Advice For Women in their 20s Pursuing Entrepreneurship

Anyone who says your 20s are supposed to be a breeze was lying. It’s a tumultuous decade filled with transitions, uncertainties, and challenges.

Your 20s is that pivotal era that shapes the trajectory of your life. Most, unfortunately, have a tough time navigating their professional lives during this decade. And understandably so! They don’t have any idea about the real world.

Almost all start job hunting as soon as they graduate. Entrepreneurship hardly crosses the minds of people in their 20s. But you’re already ahead of the game since you decided to plunge into entrepreneurship in your 20s.

Entrepreneurship is no walk in the park, however. You’ll encounter obstacles, make mistakes, and grow in unexpected ways.

To help you navigate this thrilling yet challenging phase, here are some essential pieces of advice.

#1 Start Before You’re Ready

The biggest myth about entrepreneurship? You need to have everything figured out before you start.

A spoiler alert: you will never feel 100% ready. You will always have questions, doubts, and fears. But those aren’t reasons to hold off. Sometimes, the best way to figure things out is to just start.

The founder and CEO of Accountinuity and Veracity Pros, Heide Olson, says you’ll never be fully ready; you just have to jump. You will learn a lot more by jumping in and figuring things out as you go.

And you know what? One of the most empowering things about being in your 20s is that you have room to fail.

You start with the basics and build your skills from there. When you start early, you get real feedback and adjust quickly, which is way more valuable than endless planning. If things don’t go as planned, you have plenty of time to pivot, rebuild, and try again.

#2 Build Your Tribe

Treading the path of entrepreneurship alone is a recipe for burnout.

Most people are quick to blame heavy workloads for burnout. But, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, loneliness and isolation are also key contributors.

There will be tough days, no doubt. But surrounding yourself with people who inspire you, challenge you, and support you when things get tough will keep you grounded.

Your support system could be fellow entrepreneurs who understand the hustle, mentors who’ve walked the path before you, or friends who simply cheer you on.

Don’t be afraid to network. Networking doesn’t have to be a stuffy event; it should rather be about making real connections. Grab coffee with people who inspire you, join industry groups, or attend events where you can meet like-minded individuals.

Networking is a two-way street. Don’t just take; offer help and share your own experiences.

#3 Delay Motherhood—It’s Okay

For women in their 20s, there’s this lingering pressure to start thinking about kids and “settling down.” But here’s the truth: there is no rush. It’s perfectly okay to focus on your business, personal growth, and career before even considering motherhood.

Jane Lau, an influencer and founder of two brands—Chuck’s and Motherchuckers—embraced motherhood this year at the age of 32.

Delaying motherhood is a personal choice, and in today’s world, you have options.

Intrauterine devices, or IUDs, are an excellent option if you’re looking to delay motherhood. These small, T-shaped devices, when inserted into the uterus, offer long-term protection against pregnancy—anywhere from three to ten years.

Two types of IUDs—hormonal and copper—are available. Copper IUD or Paragard lasts longer than hormonal variants. Still, we advise you to steer clear of it.

A class action lawsuit is ongoing against Paragard’s manufacturers. Thousands of women have filed lawsuits alleging that their IUDs broke when they were being removed. The suits are filed against Teva Pharmaceuticals and Cooper Surgical, the makers of Paragard.

Potential injuries from a broken Paragard device, according to TorHoerman Law, include pelvic inflammatory disease (PID), internal bleeding, perforation of the cervix, and ectopic pregnancy.

Veronica Worley of Fort Walton Beach, who has a broken Paragard in her body, has also joined the class action lawsuit. A Paragard lawyer is helping her seek compensation for injuries she sustained due to the defective device.

For your safety, it’s best to explore hormonal IUDs such as Mirena, Liletta, Kyleena, or Skyla.

#4 Manage Your Finances Wisely

Money isn’t always the most fun topic, but it’s one of the most important aspects of running a business.

Get comfortable with budgeting, forecasting, and managing your cash flow. You don’t need to be a financial wizard, but having a good grasp of your numbers will save you a lot of headaches down the road.

Build multiple streams of income if possible. Maybe you can keep a side job while your business grows or find other ways to diversify your revenue streams.

Dipping your toes into the waters of entrepreneurship in your 20s is a brave and bold decision that is absolutely doable. There will be highs and lows. But with dedication, perseverance, and a little bit of faith in yourself, you can create something amazing.

So, go out there, take risks, and know you’ve got everything it takes to create something amazing.