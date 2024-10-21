American Cancer Society hosts annual ‘Bark for Life’ 

Dogs and dog owners were invited to the American Cancer Society’s “Bark for Life,” fundraiser on Sunday morning at the Canyon Country Community Center put on by Relay for Life.

Local resident Claribel Diaz said she and her partner were taking their usual morning walk with their two dogs, Simon and Theodore, when they noticed the setup for the fundraiser. She said they asked if they could join in and were welcomed immediately.

“We just lingered around and we’re enjoying events here,” said Diaz.

Kathleen Pavard, event organizer, said that the American Cancer Society hosts two big local events in the year. The organization’s biggest local fundraiser, Relay for Life, is held in May at Central Park to honor and remember cancer survivors, but unfortunately, they cannot allow pets to come because some attendees are immunocompromised and still going through treatment.

Lisa Henderson, dressed in a police costume, gives a smooch to Guido, her Frenchie, dressed in a prisoner costume, during the American Cancer Society’s Bark for Life at the Canyon Country Community Center on Sunday. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

So, the organization hosts the “Bark for Life” fundraiser in October – dogs are allowed and attendees can dress up in costume in the spirit of Halloween.

“We do recognize the important fact that dogs are definitely caregivers at heart,” said Pavard. “There’s nothing like when you don’t feel good, you sit down in a big chair at home, and your dog comes up and snuggles up to you, and it just brings you comfort. So we consider them to be our caregivers as well.”

Pavard added that in May, the Santa Clarita Relay for Life raised over $300,000 and all of that money goes toward cancer research and prevention.

The event included several games and activities for both canines and owners to participate in. They had a human barking contest, a peanut butter lick-off and treat hunting for the dogs, musical hula hoops and a costume contest for the dogs and owners.

Dog owners patiently wait as judges select the winner of the costume contest for the 2024 American Cancer Society’s Bark For Life held at the Canyon Country Community Center on Sunday. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

There were many booths set up at the fundraiser featuring healthy treats, collars, clothing, dog therapy and some rescue shelters.

Sharon Campas, founder of Sandy and the Crew Animal Rescue, had a booth at the fundraiser with some of its rescue dogs.

“All of these dogs are dogs that we’ve saved from euthanasia in local Southern California shelters, and they are all looking for homes,” said Campas.

Sharon Campos hugs a female canine that she nicknamed Benji at the American Cancer Society’s Bark for Life on Sunday at the Canyon Country Community Center. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Her rescue is a predominantly small dog rescue with a few big dog exceptions. This was Campas’ first time setting up a booth at a “Bark for Life” fundraiser and she said she believed it would be a great space for people to come and meet the dogs.

“It’s an opportunity for people to come and personally interact with the dogs, and it is also good socialization for our dogs,” said Campas.

Diaz said she was enjoying the booths and activities so much she asked for more information about the organization and plans on attending the next few events.

“I think that the actual purpose behind it, not just for families and dogs to have a good time, but helping patients going through cancer,” said Diaz, “it is always nice to help out to be able to help out.”