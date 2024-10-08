Arts Commission to discuss potential artist housing 

Following up on plans that have been in the works since prior to the pandemic, the Santa Clarita Arts Commission is now looking for partners on housing for working artists.

The plans were part of the recommendations the commission adopted as part of its 2018 Arts Master Plan, but some of those items were delayed due to the pandemic, according to Phil Lantis, arts and events manager for the city of Santa Clarita.

At the September meeting, the commission requested an update on some of the ideas as the group plans to discuss what could be possible and make sense for Santa Clarita, Lantis said, adding city staff has researched similar models from places like Ventura and Hollywood.

“It seems like something that would make sense, especially with CalArts students graduating and often migrating down to L.A.,” Lantis said, adding that when you consider The Master’s University and College of the Canyons, too, there’s a decent-sized potential market.

“You know, it’d be great to see some of that creative capital here, that’s part of why, I think, it was in the master plan,” he added.

There are a number of different models that could be used, which is something the commission plans to talk about, as well as how such a plan might fit into the city’s existing Newhall Arts and Entertainment District Area.

One area that’s been looked at as part of its proximity to the city’s arts district is property surrounding Pine Street, Lantis said. However, he said no properties have been selected or tied to any specific plan.

“We’re still in the gathering information and looking for models and different ways to explore it,” he said.

Patti Rasmussen, a member of the Santa Clarita Arts Commission, wrote in a text Tuesday that she was looking forward to the discussion on something that has been brought to the commission multiple times.

“There have been two major issues that the art community has brought to the Arts Commission time and time again. One is venues, and the other is live-work,” Rasmussen said. “There are young artists who have graduated from CalArts and COC who would love to stay here and produce their art but it’s way too expensive for them to rent space. A live/work would fill that need.”

She said she was hopeful a potential partnership with one of the area’s “generous developers” might help the project become a reality.

One of the places in the discussion, which plans to look at different types of models and partnerships, was The WAV and Shore Apartments in Ventura’s arts district.

“The WAV is home to 54 live/work lofts and gallery,” according to its website, which describes it as an affordable living space for artists, individuals and families.

Representatives from the nonprofit SPACE, which developed the WAV, met with city staff and toured the Newhall area, according to the commission’s agenda. Their information and insights are expected to be a part of the discussion.

Another similar idea for a collective is the 7+ Bridge in the Downtown Los Angeles Arts District, which borders the L.A. River, adjacent to the 7th Street Bridge off Santa Fe Avenue.

That project converted five buildings, some dating back nearly 100 years, into 54 live-work units as an art collective founding in 2018.

The Arts Commission is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall.