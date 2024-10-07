Blood drive held in honor of Clinkunbroomer 

In honor of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, his mother and the American Red Cross hosted a blood drive at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Monday.

The American Red Cross approached Kim Clinkunbroomer and asked if the organization could partner together to do a memorial blood drive and make it an annual event in honor of her son.

Monday was Ryan Clinkunbroomer’s 32nd birthday and his mom Kim Clinkunbroomer thought it would be special to give back on his birthday.

“Not an easy day for a mom because I know where I was 32 years ago, but it is what he would want,” said Kim Clinkunbroomer. “To give back to the community, that was his whole purpose in life, to serve his community.”

Ryan Clinkunbroomer was a fourth-generation lawman who joined the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in 2015. He was killed in the line of duty when he was gunned down while in his patrol vehicle on Sept. 16, 2023.

About 90 people signed up to donate blood on Monday, which Kim Clinkunbroomer said is measured as an extremely successful blood drive as a typical one brings in about 65 people. Simultaneously, there is a blood drive being held in Pennsylvania through a cousin, also in the slain deputy’s honor, which will bring in more donors.

Longtime friends of Kim Clinkunbroomer came to support her and donated in honor of her son. Kim Dawson said it was the least she could do for her friend.

“I can’t have him back, but a piece of him lives on in everybody that donates through this,” said Kim Clinkunbroomer. “More people need to give back and that is what he would want me to do.”

She added that it was important to Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer to give back to his community and that is why he took on his job.

Kim Clinkunbroomer said if more people would like to donate in her son’s honor there is a virtual blood drive now through Oct. 21 going on. To make an appointment, visit the link: rcblood.org/3ML3wMz.