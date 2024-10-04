Blood drive on Monday to be held in honor of Clinkunbroomer  

News release

The family of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, in partnership with the American Red Cross, is presenting the Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer Memorial Blood Drive on Monday.

Honoring a legacy of service, his family urges community members to bolster the community’s blood supply and help save lives, said a news release from the Red Cross.

Ryan Clinkunbroomer was a fourth-generation lawman who joined the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in 2015. He was killed in the line of duty when he was gunned down while in his patrol vehicle on Sept. 16, 2023.

“Dedicated to giving back to his community, Deputy Clinkunbroomer, nicknamed Clink by his fellow officers, was unwaveringly committed to his family and work,” the Red Cross release said.

The blood drive is scheduled 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, in the Education Center Rooms, 23803 McBean Parkway, Valencia.

As a special thank you donors at this drive will receive a commemorative T-shirt, while supplies last.

To give blood in memory of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) and use sponsor code DeputyRyan to make an appointment.

A virtual blood drive in honor of Deputy Clinkunbroomer allows donors to support his legacy at other donation sites from Oct. 7 through Oct. 21. You can make an appointment using this link: rcblood.org/3ML3wMz.