Breeders’ Cup Pre Entry Program To Be Televised 

The pre entered fields for the upcoming Breeders’ Cup Championships will be announced on the Breeders’ Cup website and FanDuel TV. On Oct. 25, at 9am, the announcements will also be live on the official app, Facebook, YouTube, and X channels.

2024 Breeders’ Cup World Championships Televised

The live broadcasts will feature the 2024 Breeders’ Cup World Championships, including all of the 14 Grade 1 races and more than $30 million in rewards, the 2024 Breeders’ Cup World Championships promises to entertain fans around the globe as world-class horses, jockeys, owners, breeders, and trainers will join the fun and compete for over two days of world-class racing.

Not only that, but attendees of the event will also be able to enjoy amazing culinary experiences, top entertainment, and high fashion in the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, where the turf of the fields meets the surf of the ocean as the World Championships will be held on the seaside facing the Pacific Ocean for a third time.

To further elevate the World Championships experience for fans and participants in the event and at home, Breeders’ Cup and Del Mar will invest over $5 million to create new seating for attendees and expand their hospitality services. This investment will include the construction of a luxury chalet that will provide approximately 700 premium dining seats and temporary 1000-seat boxes.

The live broadcasts will also feature Michelin-starred chef and world-renowned restaurant owner, Curtis Stone, which will again create a world-class culinary experience for the Breeders’ Cup World Championships attendees. He will return to work on-site with his team to create impressive offerings for guests both local and international. Stone’s culinary experiences will only be at selected premium dining areas.

FanDuel and TVG

Located in the US, FanDuel TV, a FanDuel company, is a network dedicated to exclusively broadcasting sports fans and enthusiasts alike. Formerly known as TVG, FanDuel TV exclusively broadcasts TV shows like “Up and Adams” by Key Adams, “Run It Back” co-hosted by Michelle Beadle, etc.

Not only that, but the FanDuel and TVG also as TVG/FanDuel Racing, which is one of the largest online gaming services in the US that offer FanDuel 2024 odds. They process more than a couple of billions in wagers annually from different states in the US.

The company has demonstrated its conviction in the racing industry by investing in technology and marketing as well as countless sponsorships of several popular races, including the FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, FanDuel Racing Pacific Classic, and the Fanduel Breeders’ Cup Mile.

Breeders’ Cup

Breeders’ Cup Limited officiates the Breeders’ Cup World Championship. Not only that, they are also responsible for Thoroughbred Racings’ Year-End Championships, as well as the Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: Win and You’re In, which provides instant starting positions in the following Breeders’ Cup championship races.

This is done via an 82-race series hosted in different countries and the US-based Bonus Series. The Breeders’ Cup operates under the national, uniform rules and regulations of the HISA, or Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority, and its HIWU, which stands for Horseracing Integrity and Welfare Unit.

Seating Variety

Various seating will be available at different price points for the upcoming Breeders’ Cup World Championships, including premium dining packages, reserved seating, box seating options, and general admission. Two-day dining packages, ranging from $583 to $2306 per seat, will also be available. Box seating also includes different options, including single and two-day packages, starting at $475 for a single day and $1165 for both days.

Reserved seating also has one and two- and two-day options that start from $107 for a single day to $425 for two. The infield General Admission, on the other hand, will start from $67 per person on Friday and $133 on Saturday. Trackside General Admission also covers each day, starting with $100 on Friday and $199 on Saturday for each person.

Final Words

The 2024 Breeders’ Cup World Championships will be unlike any other compared to previous years. This year promises to be bigger and better for fans and enthusiasts alike. The announcements for the pre entered fields will be televised soon, so be on the lookout for them live on FanDuel TV and the official Breeders’ Cup website.