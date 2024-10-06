Brittany Foundation marks three decades of dog rescue and rehabilitation 

Four years ago, Jill Marti was looking for a new furry, four-legged addition in her life.

One day she came across a social media post about a dog that was staying at the Brittany Foundation, a rescue in Agua Dulce dedicated to giving senior dogs and dogs with disabilities a second chance at life and finding their forever home.

Marti made the hour-and-a-half drive from the city of Venice to meet the potential new pet, but it wasn’t the right fit for her, she said.

About 10 days later, Nancy Anderson, CEO and founder of the organization, gave her a call.

“I couldn’t figure out why she was calling me, just to rub it in? I didn’t know,” Marti said as she giggled.

Anderson had Katie, a 10-year-old Yorkie who had recently had surgery, waiting to find her perfect owner and she thought it would be a good fit for Marti.

During their meet-and-greet, Katie quickly jumped onto Marti’s lap and completely relaxed. “I said, ‘If she can trust me like that, this is the one,’” she said.

Last weekend, both Katie and Marti were among the many success stories from the Brittany Foundation at the 30th Anniversary Party and Fundraiser celebrating three decades of saving countless dogs.

Jill Marti and her 14-year-old Yorkie named Katie greeted people at The Brittany Foundation’s 30th Anniversary and Party on Saturday in Agua Dulce 092824 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Anderson looked back at 30 years, reminiscing on the many highs and lows she and her village of staff and volunteers have endured to keep their doors open, and ensure that each of the canines, big or small, old or young, disabled or not, get the love and care they deserve.

“To our staff, you are here rain, shine, 60 mph winds, snow, 100-degree days. You go above and beyond … Volunteers … I want you all to know that you make the lives of our pups so much better. Knowing they get the extra love and attention from all of you warms my heart and certainly brightens their day,” she said in her speech.

She added: “My undying gratitude to our beautiful adopters and fosters. By giving our dogs their new homes you have made my heart burst with happiness. I am always overjoyed each time I see followup stories and photos of the pups in their forever and loving homes.”

Since 1994, the organization has saved over 3,000 dogs of all breeds with a 60% success rate, and the remainder of the four-legged canines have lived out the rest of their lives at the sanctuary “safe and loved,” Anderson said.

“Given that we focus on special-needs and hard-to-place dogs, we are immensely proud of these numbers,” she added. They also cover medical costs.

The Brittany Foundation shared its gratitude toward the city of Santa Clarita for a $10,000 grant, which will be used to focus on training dogs with behavioral issues. Five dogs are currently being trained under the grant and, with time, training efforts and techniques are expected to expand and include more canines.

“I couldn’t have gotten a better dog for me. Obviously there are literally hundreds of rescues, but this is the one I would continue to choose. They give the best care, no matter what they look like, or what’s wrong with them,” said Marti. “We found each other. I can’t say I rescued her, because she rescued me, too … She made me 1000% more loving and maybe 100% more tolerant.”