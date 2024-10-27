Call for fire turns out to be smoking construction equipment

Los Angeles County Fire Department units responded to a commercial fire call at 11:35 a.m. Sunday at North McBean Parkway and West Valencia Boulevard in Santa Clarita, said L.A. County Fire spokeswoman Melanie Flores.

Firefighters arrived at the location four minutes after the call, Flores said, and found no flames, only smoke coming from a piece of construction equipment.

“They were investigating,” Flores said, “and a minute later, they said it was a smoking Bobcat.”

The incident was closed at 11:41 a.m.