Blog

Call for fire turns out to be smoking construction equipment

FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
Share
Tweet
Email

Los Angeles County Fire Department units responded to a commercial fire call at 11:35 a.m. Sunday at North McBean Parkway and West Valencia Boulevard in Santa Clarita, said L.A. County Fire spokeswoman Melanie Flores. 

Firefighters arrived at the location four minutes after the call, Flores said, and found no flames, only smoke coming from a piece of construction equipment. 

“They were investigating,” Flores said, “and a minute later, they said it was a smoking Bobcat.” 

The incident was closed at 11:41 a.m. 

Picture of Michael Picarella

Michael Picarella

Michael Picarella is a features writer and general assignment reporter for The Signal. He joined the staff in Feb. 2022 and previously worked as a columnist, features writer and beat reporter for The Acorn newspaper group in northern Los Angeles and Ventura counties. He’s a graduate of the Academy of Art in San Francisco with a degree in screenwriting. Additionally, Picarella has written and directed two feature films, and he’s the author of two books, one being a collection of stories from his award-winning family humor column, “Family Men Don’t Wear Name Brands.” Email him at [email protected].

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS