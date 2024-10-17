Canyon Country library hosting Teen FanFest 

News release

The Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library Branch is hosting the return of Teen FanFest 2024, an event designed to celebrate all things pop culture, 4:30-6 p.m. on Friday.

The event includes activities, workshops and opportunities to connect with fellow fans.

Teen FanFest will feature interactive booths, cosplay contests, crafts, gaming and literature. This event is free for all teens, and participants are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite characters.

For more information about Teen FanFest 2024, visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com or contact Kendra Fitzpatrick at [email protected].