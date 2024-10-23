Blog

Canyon Coyotes declare 4-H project parade a success 

The Canyon Coyotes 4-H Club's Project Parade was held on Oct. 7 at Acton Faith Bible Church. Courtesy photo.
By Dagon Sparks 
Guest Contributor 

The Canyon Coyotes 4-H Club had so much fun at the Project Parade, held on Oct. 7 at Acton Faith Bible Church.  

Austin Rogers, a helper at the swine (pig) table, described the project parade, saying, “It’s fun, oink oink.”  

“It’s a good thing for people to come and experience,” said Victoria Avaronga Seals, a member and the archery junior leader.  

Community members who are curious about 4-H are invited to the group’s next general meeting, scheduled 7-8 p.m. Nov. 4 at Acton Faith Bible Church, 32643 Gem Way, Acton. At 6 p.m. on there will be a new members meeting, right before the general meeting, put on by the leadership team.

For more information, contact Melinda Kasperson at 661-878-0058.  

