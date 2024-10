Firefighters were dispatched at 10:18 a.m. Thursday to a small brush fire on Lake Hughes Road in Castaic, according to Geovanni Sanchez, spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department.

They arrived on the scene at 10:25 a.m. to the 33100 block of Lake Hughes Road for a working fire. When they arrived the brush fire was at a quarter acre, said Sanchez.

Sanchez added that forward progress was stopped at 10:33 a.m.

No structures were threatened, and no injuries were reported.