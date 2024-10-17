CHP officer sustains major injuries in on-duty crash

A California Highway Patrol officer with the Newhall Area Office is recovering from major injuries after a serious on-duty crash Tuesday, officials said.

At around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, a motorcycle officer was heading west on East Avenue M, near the intersection at Challenger Way, in Lancaster, when a Jeep Cherokee parked on the southbound side of Challenger Way pulled out in front of him.

The officer, whose name was not released due to CHP disclosure policy, according to Newhall Area Office spokesman Josh Greengard, was not able to avoid a crash and hit the Jeep, which resulted in the officer being ejected from the vehicle.

The officer collided with a Nissan Sentra that was stopped at the intersection on East Avenue M waiting to make a left turn and the officer landed on the roadway, according to the preliminary report of the crash.

The officer was transported to a local hospital, which was not listed in the report, with major injuries.

Greengard indicated the officer is expected to survive the crash although no information was available on the nature of his injuries as of this story’s publication.

There were no arrests made in connection with the incident and no one else reported any injuries, according to the initial CHP incident report.