Circle of Hope celebrates annual tea 

When Belinda Campos Bresnahan gave birth to her son last year, she knew something was wrong.



“I wasn’t able to produce milk, and I wasn’t able to breastfeed my baby,” Bresnahan said Saturday morning. “I was in pain, and I knew something was wrong because in one month after giving birth, I dropped 45 pounds. I wasn’t able to eat or use the restroom.”



Two months later, Bresnahan was diagnosed with Stage 3 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.



“I remember crying out to my husband saying that I didn’t want to die,” Bresnahan said. “I was scared because I didn’t know how to advocate for myself in this unknown world.”



Bresnahan was honored as the guest speaker last weekend for the Circle of Hope’s 20th Annual Tea event, which celebrates and uplifts those impacted by cancer.



While the celebration is usually held in October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the annual event and organization aim to make “a meaningful impact on those who have been affected by all cancers,” according to Circle of Hope Event Chair Pamela Verner.



This year’s theme was “Seas the Day,” as tables were adorned with fun, nautical decorations — a play on the popular “carpe diem” or “seize the day” motto.



Guests were able to grab refreshments, cocktails and tea while enjoying live music and participating in a silent auction.



The organization offers a variety of free resources available to anyone who has struggled with cancer, including wellness classes and group therapy sessions.



Bresnahan said that it was Circle of Hope that helped her navigate a time of uncertainty.



“When I called the Circle of Hope staff, they made me feel so safe and comfortable as I was crying on the phone,” Bresnahan said. “The day I called happened to be a Tuesday, and in the evening, they had a support group session. I walked in and poured my heart out, and I’m forever grateful for that session. Circle of Hope helped me build a supportive network in a time of the unknown.”



Alison Lindemann, the organization’s board chair, said that, as a cancer survivor herself, she felt it was important to be able to offer not only resources for physical wellness, but also for mental wellness, too.



“In most cities, there’s not a lot of emotional support that’s readily available,” Lindemann said. “There are medical treatments, but when people are going through their cancer treatments or finishing it, the emotional side of it and even some financial needs aren’t covered by insurance. I feel like if it wasn’t for Circle of Hope, people wouldn’t really be wrapped around getting the emotional support that they need.”



Lisa Donley-Jay, a Circle of Hope client and cancer survivor, said that she hadn’t realized how prominent cancer was prior to her diagnosis.



“Before you have cancer, you don’t think there’s that many people who’ve been through this and then all of a sudden, you’re in a room full of people who have been through this,” Donley-Jay said.



According to a Community Health Needs Assessment report released by Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in 2019, the rate of newly diagnosed breast cancer in Santa Clarita was 156.4 per 100,000 women — a rate higher than that of Los Angeles County, which was 140.5 per 100,000 women in comparison.



Cancer survivors like Natalie Freiburger said that they’ll keep fighting, whether it’s for themselves or for others.



She said that it’s because of Circle of Hope that she is stronger, following her cancer diagnosis and surgery.



“It feels like a gift from the universe,” Freiburger said. “It’s just incredible and uplifting to be a part of [Circle of Hope.] I don’t even know all these people who are supporting, yet it’s all of this support that helps make this available. I used to be really scared, and now I’m not.”