City issues alert after late-morning McBean crash 

The city of Santa Clarita issued an alert Thursday morning on social media for a single-vehicle crash involving a white Jeep SUV that crashed into a traffic signal on McBean Parkway.

Deputy Seth Klindworth of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station confirmed no other vehicles were involved in the crash, which resulted in the SUV facing the street on a nearby grassy knoll but only in minor injuries for its passengers.

An SUV came to a rest near the intersection of McBean Parkway and Cottage Circle in Valencia on Thursday. Perry Smith/The Signal

There were no arrests made, and there was no indication of anything suspicious or criminal in nature regarding the crash, according to officials.

Fire officials responded around 11:36 a.m. and were on the scene about four minutes later, according to L.A. County Fire’s media information line.

City officials posted the following around 12:10 p.m.:

“AVOID THE AREA: Due to an accident at the intersection of McBean Parkway and Cottage Circle Drive, we ask that you avoid the area. Drive with caution and please use alternate routes if possible.”

There also appeared to be work on a nearby tree on McBean Parkway being conducted as well; however, a fire official at the scene of the crash said the work was unrelated to the incident.

Deputies remained on scene for traffic control for about an hour after the crash. Perry Smith/The Signal

The scene was cleared by 12:30 p.m., according to station officials