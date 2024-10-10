College Briefs for Oct. 10

Local Utah Tech University student receives dean’s list honors

Students at Utah Tech University who showcased exceptional academic performance during the spring 2024 semester, including one local student, earned dean’s list honors.

Laila Mendoza, of Newhall, was among 1,276 Trailblazers honored, earning a spot on the dean’s list for the spring 2024 semester. To qualify, students had to attain a 3.5 to 3.89 GPA and complete at least 15 credits.

Utah Tech, in St. George, Utah, offers 293 programs, including 11 graduate programs, 57 bachelor’s degrees, 76 certificates, 51 minors, 76 emphases, and 23 associate degree programs.

With the motto “active learning, active life,” Utah Tech offers students the opportunity to enjoy an active life that accompanies UT’s location in Southern Utah.

Alexandre Daigneault named to dean’s list at The College of St. Scholastica

Alexandre Daigneault, of Santa Clarita, was named to the spring 2024 dean’s list at The College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minnesota.

Dean’s list members have achieved a 3.75 grade point average or above on a 4.0 scale.

St. Scholastica is a private, independent college established in 1912 and founded in the Catholic Benedictine tradition. The U.S. News & World Report includes it on its Best National Universities and Top Performers on Social Mobility lists. The College is ranked on Money magazine’s “Best Colleges for your Money” list and Princeton Review’s list of Best Midwestern Colleges.

Local student named to MTSU dean’s list

Middle Tennessee State University is congratulating 5,475 students who appear on the dean’s list for the spring 2024 semester, including Jake Hixon, of Canyon Country, majoring in audio production.

To qualify for this distinction, an undergraduate student must maintain a current semester grade-point average of 3.5 or above and earn at least 12 semester hours.

Founded in 1911 as one of three state normal schools for teacher training, Middle Tennessee State University is one of the oldest and largest undergraduate universities in the state of Tennessee. MTSU, in Murfreesboro, has had a fall enrollment averaging more than 21,000 students for the past several years.

Pair of local students named to dean’s list at Grove City College

The following students were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2024 semester at Grove City College in Pennsylvania: Olivia Grimes, of Valencia, and Dom Puglisi, of Santa Clarita.

Grove City College is a comprehensive Christian liberal arts college that was established in 1876. The independent private college accepts no federal funds. It offers degrees in more than 60 undergraduate and graduate programs on a 180-acre residential campus north of Pittsburgh. U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review identify Grove City College as one of the country’s top colleges based on academic quality, overall value and superior outcomes.

Emerson College student Madison Ruiz earns dean’s list honors

Madison Ruiz, of Stevenson Ranch, earned dean’s list honors from Emerson College for the spring 2024 semester.

The requirement to make dean’s list is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester.

Ruiz is an interdisciplinary major and a member of the class of 2024.

Based in Boston, opposite the historic Boston Common and in the heart of the city’s Theatre District, Emerson College has approximately 4,161 undergraduates and 554 graduate students from across the United States and nearly 70 countries.

Emerson is known for its experiential learning programs at Emerson Los Angeles, located in Hollywood, and at its 14th-century castle, in the Netherlands. Additionally, there are opportunities to study in Washington, D.C., London, China, the Czech Republic, Spain, Austria, Greece, France, Ireland, Mexico, Cuba, England and South Africa.

3 local students named to UMGC dean’s list

More than 15,000 University of Maryland Global Campus students were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2024 term, including three from the Santa Clarita Valley.

The following local students earned the honors: Karen Guerrero, Chad Mitchell and Manuel Rascon, all of Valencia.

To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.

University of Maryland Global Campus was founded more than 75 years ago specifically to serve the higher education needs of working adults and military service members. Today, UMGC is the largest provider of postsecondary education in Maryland and continues its global tradition with online and hybrid courses, more than 175 classroom and service locations worldwide, and more than 135 degrees and certificates.