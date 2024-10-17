College Briefs for Oct. 17

4 local students named to dean’s list at Alabama

A total of 13,103 students enrolled during spring semester 2024 at The University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s).

The UA dean’s and president’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.

Local students include:

• Sasha Preston, of Canyon Country, was named to the president’s list.

• Kailee Velasco, of Santa Clarita, was named to the dean’s list.

• Daniel Douglas, of Valencia, was named to the dean’s list.

• Kirsten Troedel, of Valencia, was named to the dean’s list.

The University of Alabama, part of The University of Alabama System, is the state’s flagship university.

Local student named to Westminster College’s dean’s list

Caroline Fox, of Acton, was among 387 students named to the Westminster College’s dean’s list for the spring 2024 semester.

Fox, a biology major, is a Vasquez High School graduate. The student also graduated from Westminster College in May.

To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a GPA of 3.6 or higher.

Established in 1852, Westminster is proud to be the first college in the country open to all people, regardless of race, ethnicity, sex or religion from its founding charter by the Presbyterian Church.

2 local students named to University of Mississippi dean’s honor roll

The University of Mississippi announced two local students were named to the spring 2024 dean’s honor roll which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74.

The students are:

• Caitlyn Connolly, of Santa Clarita, majoring in sport and recreation administration.

• Avery Swailes, of Valencia, majoring in exercise science.

To be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.

The University of Mississippi, affectionately known as Ole Miss, is the state’s flagship university. Its 16 academic divisions include a major medical school, nationally recognized schools of accountancy, law and pharmacy, and an Honors College offering a blend of academic rigor, experiential learning and opportunities for community action.

Kylie Dunsworth named to dean’s list at Hofstra University

Kylie Dunsworth, of Santa Clarita, excelled during the spring 2024 semester at Hofstra, achieving a GPA of at least 3.5 to earn a spot on the dean’s list. Kylie’s major is psychology.

Hofstra University’s primary mission is to provide a quality education to its students in an environment that encourages, nurtures and supports learning. Hofstra is located in Hempstead, New York, in close proximity to New York City.