Conjuring a cure for Parkinson’s disease 

Back in 2013, David Rabotnick, director and founder of Slow-Motion Magic, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Instead of doing traditional physical therapy, Rabotnick turned to magical practice. From there he said he started to make YouTube videos and then formed his nonprofit to raise awareness for Parkinson’s disease.

On Sunday night, 55 guests sat down to enjoy the fifth annual “Conjuring for a Cure” magic show at Chabad of SCV. This show fundraises money for the Michael J. Fox Foundation. Rabotnick said he chose to raise money for the Michael J. Fox Foundation because it is at the forefront of research.

“They (the Michael J. Fox Foundation) started in the year 2000 and they do this funding in a very special way, a very unique way, that has really drawn us to them,” said Rabotnick. “If they fund research for one person, all the results and fruits of that research go to the research community at large as free, open use and they eliminate the need to reinvent the wheel over and over again.”

Markus Kublin performs pyschic magic tricks with a volunteer from the audience during his segment of the 5th annual Conjuring for a Cure magic show benefiting the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research at Chabad SCV on Sunday night. Maya Morales/The Signal

Rabotnick opened the show with his wife, Robyn Rabotnick, comedically explaining how he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and how he looks for the humor in it from day to day.

He also explained how this year’s magic show was different from the previous shows because he was not performing his magic tricks.

Rabotnick said that his Parkinson’s has progressively gotten worse, but he will be having a procedure done soon and hopefully be returning to the stage for next year’s performance.

Johnathon Molo performs magic tricks with volunteers from the audience during his segment of the 5th annual Conjuring for a Cure magic show benefiting the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research at Chabad SCV on Sunday night. Maya Morales/The Signal

Markus Kublin was the first to perform and showed off his psychic tricks through volunteers in the audience. Jonathon Molo performed second, shocking the crowd as he performed a magic trick that involved a volunteer from the crowd and calling a stranger over the phone, guessing the card the volunteer selected correctly.

The last to dazzle the crowd was Kerry Ross. Ross’ performance combined witty humor with traditional magic tricks including pulling a rabbit from a hat, card tricks, and beheading a volunteer.

Kerry Ross performs the beheading magic trick with a volunteer from the audience during his segment of the 5th annual Conjuring for a Cure magic show benefiting the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research at Chabad SCV on Sunday night. Maya Morales/The Signal

Two attendees, Andrew Coyco and Michele Gonzales, said they were happy to come and support the show for Parkinson’s research.

“I’m a nurse and I wanted to support the Parkinson’s research,” said Gonzales. “David was my coworker, and I just wanted to support him.”

This was their second time coming to watch the magic show and Coyco said what makes the show special, besides the magicians, is supporting a great cause.

“I’d invite friends to come and support this great cause,” said Gonzales.