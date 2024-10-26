Firefighters stop progress near I-5 at Templin Highway 

L.A. County Fire Department officials reported forward progress was stopped as of 7:01 p.m. Friday on a 14-acre brush fire near the southbound lanes of Interstate 5, south of Templin Highway.

No structures were threatened, and no injuries were reported as a result of the fire, according to Supervisor Melanie Flores of the L.A. County Fire Department.

But the effort to extinguish the blaze caused a mileslong backup on the freeway as of Friday evening.

Firefighters were still working in the area performing “mopup” on the affected areas, according to officials.