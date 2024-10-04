Gang detectives investigate shooting near Canyon Country garage 

Detectives with the Juvenile and Gang Unit of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are investigating a noninjury shooting.

The suspect approached the victim around 9 p.m. Thursday as the victim was backing a vehicle into a garage in an apartment complex of the 18300 block of Jakes Way, according to Lt. Luis Molina of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Station officials said the victim was not struck by the gunfire, according to the deputies’ report.

A witness described the shooting in a 911 call and was only able to give a description of the suspect as a male Hispanic, in his early 20s, height and weight not given, wearing “a blue beanie, gray hoodie, blue checkered shorts,” according to station officials. There was no information available regarding a possible vehicle description for the suspect.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately available, he said, confirming the shooting was being handled by the JAG Team, which investigates local gang activity, for possible ties.

No arrests have been made in connection to the incident as of Friday morning.

The shooting took place in a neighborhood known to local residents as “Jakes Way,” which has been identified by station detectives in court documents as one of two general areas that have seen part of an uptick in such crime.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.