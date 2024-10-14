GS1 Product Identification QR Code: Why It’s the Most Effective Anti-counterfeit Tool

Counterfeiting has become a multi-billion-dollar problem, affecting various industries in the world, from luxury goods to electronics. It’s a crime that feeds from the act of stealing the identity of a brand and its products.

According to a report by Statista, incidents recorded under this crime reached 6,900 in the pharmaceutical industry alone in 2023.

Whether you are facing the same issue or want to set up a counter or preventative measure, here’s what you can do: use GS1 product identification QR codes.

Complying with GS1 standards, these tools offer a robust solution to combat counterfeit products while ensuring transparency and trust throughout the supply chain.

GS1 is a globally-recognized organization that has been empowering businesses with standardized barcodes and company prefixes for more than 45 years.

Read on to learn more about how this technology works and why it is the most efficient anti-counterfeit tool available today.

GS1 QR codes: The digital solution taking the center stage for product authentication

QR codes have been taking over the business world due to the technology’s versatility and high capacity to hold more information than the regular linear barcodes commonly found on products.

They have even become more powerful with GS1 digital link QR code providers following the global standards for barcodes.

A typical GS1-compliant QR code contains these data:

GTIN (Global Trade Item Number) . A unique numerical code assigned to a specific product. It is the core identification of the product and is only provided by GS1

. A unique numerical code assigned to a specific product. It is the core identification of the product and is only provided by GS1 Application Identifier (AI) . A two-digit code specifying the data encoded in the barcode. It tells the meaning of the subsequent digits

. A two-digit code specifying the data encoded in the barcode. It tells the meaning of the subsequent digits The check digit. A number at the end of the barcode number that confirms the GTIN’s accuracy and prevents errors during scanning and data entry

Aside from these, they can also contain other data elements to provide more product information, such as:

Product description . A brief description of what the product is

. A brief description of what the product is Packaging information. Details about product packaging, such as size, weight, and the like

Details about product packaging, such as size, weight, and the like Manufacturer Information . Contact details of the manufacturer

. Contact details of the manufacturer Price . The product’s retail price

. The product’s retail price Expiration date. The product’s manufacturing and expiration or best-by (BB) dates

With detailed product information contained in one GS1 product identification QR code, everyone in the supply chain—from manufacturers and retailers to consumers—can easily identify items and communicate information about them.

Top advantages of employing GS1 product identification QR codes

Various sources providing tips on how to prevent counterfeiting have these common suggestions: (1) adopt a brand authentication technology; (2) examine the supply chain; and (3) launch brand awareness campaigns.

GS1 QR codes can deliver all these, and here’s how:

Global standardization for seamless traceability

Following globally accepted standards, these 2D barcodes are already universal solutions for product identification and authentication.

If each of your products has a GS1 QR code, stakeholders (businesses and consumers) can instantly access detailed information to verify the product’s authenticity.

This transparency ensures that only genuine products reach the end-user, safeguarding brand reputation and consumer safety.

Protection against supply chain tampering

The same benefit applies to protecting all stages of the supply chain. Using GS1 product identification QR codes makes it easier to detect and prevent counterfeit goods from entering the market.

By scanning the code, businesses can verify the product’s journey and detect any inconsistencies that may suggest tampering. This visibility allows companies to catch counterfeit products early and prevent them from reaching consumers.

Industry-wide adoption and mobile compatibility

QR codes are generally highly versatile tools that have been a staple in marketing and contactless payments.

In addition to using them as anti-counterfeit tools, you can employ them in your campaigns to increase brand awareness and educate the public on why they should avoid consuming counterfeit products in the first place.

They’re customizable, so you can make them even more trustworthy by adding your business logo and using your brand colors.

QR codes are also now compatible with most devices, including laptops and smart glasses, so you can ensure your QR-powered campaigns reach a wider audience.

Need a reliable GS1 QR code provider? QR TIGER is the answer

Businesses are already expected to use QR codes and other 2D barcodes powered by GS1 for seamless supply chain management across borders and systems three years from now, in what is envisioned as Sunrise 2027.

If you’re looking for a platform where you can create GS1 QR codes to stay ahead of the game, then QR TIGER is the top choice.

It’s an ISO-27001-certified and GDPR-compliant software that thousands of brands and individuals worldwide trust.

Other than GS1 product identification, you can create more kinds of QR codes, such as billing and invoice, coupons, shipment and location tracking, and more.