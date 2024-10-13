Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital affected by IV shortage 

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is among the hospitals in the United States that are being affected by the IV fluid shortage due to Hurricane Helene, and is taking steps to manage its supplies accordingly.

Henry Mayo receives its supplies from Baxter International. Baxter International shut down one of its medical supply manufacturing plants in North Carolina in the aftermath of the hurricane.

According to Patrick Moody, director of marketing and public relations for the hospital, Hurricane Helene caused severe damage to that key medical supply manufacturing plant and as a result there is a national shortage of IV fluid, affecting virtually every hospital in the United States, including Henry Mayo.

“We have taken steps to carefully manage our IV fluid supplies, including temporarily postponing some elective procedures, to ensure we have adequate supplies for our emergency and trauma patients,” Moody wrote in an email.

As of the publication of this story, there is no timeline on how long Henry Mayo will be affected by this IV fluid shortage because Baxter International cannot say how long it will take to get the facility back up and running. In the interim, the company said it will be stepping up production at other facilities.

In a statement on Baxter International’s website, CEO Joe Almeida said, “We will spare no resource – human or financial – to restart operations and help ensure patients and providers have the products they need.”