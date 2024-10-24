Here’s When & Where To Watch Venom 3: The Last Dance Online At Home

Stream “Venom: The Last Dance” and watch online. Discover streaming at home. Everyone’s favorite odd couple, Eddie Brock and alien symbiote known as Venom, are back for one last dance in the upcoming Venom 3 movie, aka Venom: The Last Dance.

Venom: The Last Dance will close out the Venom trilogy, leading many to wonder where it can be viewed both in theaters and on home video. As one of many upcoming Spider-Man-centric movies, Venom 3 is highly anticipated. This anticipation also stems from Venom’s own popularity, with the first two films grossing $800+ million and $500+ million respectively worldwide, and being the undisputed best-ranked movies in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe.

With Marvel movie rewatches before Venom: The Last Dance already commencing, excitement is only building for the final installment in the trilogy starring Tom Hardy. The film will see the titular character and his host, Eddie Brock, facing off against the Marvel Comics villain of Knull, the god of the symbiotes, a threat that has proven to be Avengers-level in the source material. With an exciting villain, a great antihero, and the success of the first two Venom movies behind it, Venom 3 cannot come soon enough for many, leading to speculation over showtimes and the film’s streaming status.

The third movie in the Tom Hardy’s Venom franchise, The Last Dance picks up where Venom: Let There Be Carnage left off. Written and directed by Kelly Marcel, who also wrote the story with Hardy, this third movie finds journalist Eddie Brock (Hardy) on the run with his new alien pal that sometimes takes over his body. Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, and Stephen Graham also star in the Venom 3 cast.

Fans of the first two films have been waiting for Hardy’s third and final Venom movie, which was delayed due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. But now the time has finally come.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Venom: The Last Dance and when we expect to see Venom 3 streaming on Netflix.

The most immediate way for audiences to watch Venom: The Last Dance came on October 25, 2024, when Sony Pictures released the film in theaters worldwide. This October release date follows the precedent set by Venom: The Last Dance’s predecessors; Venom was released worldwide on October 5, 2018, while its sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, was released three years later, on October 1, 2021. The capper of the trilogy was then released three years on from the latter, with the somewhat gothic tone of Venom, Knull, and the Symbiotes perfectly timed for a pre-Halloween release.

Venom: The Last Dance will be releasing in theaters on Friday, October 25, 2024. We all know that the movie is not immediately released after its theatrical release. There is generally a gap of 4 weeks between theatrical and OTT release. As per Economic Times reports, Venom: The Last Dance will be released on Netflix. Sony Pictures has signed a distribution agreement with Netflix. Sony has partnered with Netflix for Venom since 2022. We can expect Venom 3 to debut on Netflix sometime in January 2025 or early 2025. However, there hasn’t been an official announcement yet. Let us further wait for the announcement.

Is ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ in Theaters?

Venom: The Last Dance officially premieres in U.S. theaters on October 25. Better get comfy – the third and final installment is slated for a 109-minute runtime, including credits. Like any true Marvel flick, it’s best to stick around to see if there’s a surprise stinger. As a comparison, the first Venom movie ran for a total of 111 minutes, while its sequel, Let There Be Carnage, ran for only 97 minutes.

The Last Dance is one of the final heavy-hitters to close out October’s spooky season lineup. Earlier this month, audiences saw the release of the wildly divisive Joker: Folie à Deux, which stumbled through its opening weekend. Despite all the buzz, the sequel barely scraped together a worldwide haul of $192 million, struggling to even break its hefty $200 million budget. Critics and fans alike have been pointing fingers at the film’s bold, but questionable, creative choices, including its musical numbers and a storyline that isn’t as convincing as the first Joker movie.

Not long after the release of Joker: Folie à Deux, the highly anticipated Smile 2 made its way to theaters, making a solid impression on moviegoers. The horror sequel pulled in $23 million domestically during its opening weekend – already half of its reported $46 million budget.

Where To Watch Venom 3:

As of now, the only way to watch Venom 3: The Last Dance is to head out to a movie theater when it releases on Friday, Oct. 25. You can find a local showing on Fandango.

Venom 2 aka Venom: Let There Be Carnage is available to stream on Disney+. Both Venom 1 and Venom 2 are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, The Roku Channel, and DirecTV. Venom 3 is not yet available to watch online or on streaming.

Is Venom: The Last Dance streaming on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video?

Venom: The Last Dance is not currently streaming on Netflix or Amazon, because the movie is being released in theaters, only. Right now, the only way to watch Venom: The Last Dance is in a movie theater. That said, because Venom: The Last Dance is a Sony movie, we do expect to see it streaming on Netflix eventually.

You will be able to purchase Venom: The Last Dance on Prime Video eventually, when the movie becomes available to buy and rent on digital, but you will not be able to stream Venom: The Last Dance on Prime Video free with a Prime subscription. If you want to watch Venom: The Last Dance movie at home, you’ll have to wait for the film to be available to buy or rent on digital platforms, or wait for it to stream on Netflix.

When will Venom: The Last Dance be streaming on Netflix?

Venom: The Last Dance will likely be on Netflix sometime in early 2025. Netflix has a deal with Sony Pictures that gives the streamer the rights to the Sony movies in the “Pay 1” window, meaning the first streaming window after the film’s home media release. Other recent Sony movies, including Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire and The Garfield Movie, came to Netflix about four months after opening in theaters.

If Venom: The Last Dance follows this same release pattern, you can expect Venom 3 to stream on Netflix around late February 2025, aka four months after the movie opened in theaters. In the meantime, you can go watch the movie in theaters.

Is Venom 3 The Last Dance Available On Hulu?

Viewers are saying that they want to view the new superhero movie Venom: The Last Dance on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.

How to Watch Venom 3 Online For Free?

There are a few ways to watch Venom: The Last Dance online in the U.S. You can use a streaming service such as Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video. You can also rent or buy the movie on iTunes or Google Play. You can also watch it on-demand or on a streaming app available on your TV or streaming device if you have cable.

What Is Venom: The Last Dance About?

“In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel’s greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie’s last dance.

Venom: The Last Dance stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach and Stephen Graham. The film is directed by Kelly Marcel from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.”

After six long years, Marvel’s very own Jekyll and Hyde-like duo says their final goodbye. First premiering in 2018, the original Venom movie introduces Hardy as the meek photojournalist Eddie Brock. Following a failed interview with the Life Foundation, his career and livelihood take a turn for the worse. If that isn’t enough, he accidentally comes into contact with an alien symbiote, eventually transforming into Venom, a parasitic antihero that utilizes Eddie as its host body.

Much of the plot in the first movie follows Eddie trying to make peace with this symbiote and working together to take down Life Foundation’s leader, Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed). Meanwhile, Let There Be Carnage sees the return of the two as they go head-to-head with serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson). Cletus isn’t alone – just like Eddie, Cletus is attached to Carnage, a symbiote that’s much more powerful and lethal than Venom.