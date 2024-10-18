How to Become an Artist on Spotify: A Step-by-Step Guide to Success

Streaming services have become the number one way to watch movies and TV shows, which is also true for listening to music. Streaming platforms have become the go-to places for listening to music. However, for new and upcoming artists, Spotify, Apple Music, and similar platforms also allow them to upload and promote their music.

In other words, platforms such as Spotify offer you a unique chance to share your music with the potential public. This can help you grow your fan base and further advance your music career. There are even ways for you to grow on Spotify and monetize your music.

There are even some well-kept secrets to growing on this platform. For example, many artists buy Spotify plays on websites such as SocialBoss. We will tell you all about both organic and paid strategies for becoming a successful Spotify artist. For a start, how to become an artist on Spotify? Keep reading to find out!

What Makes Spotify Good For Your Music Career

Apart from allowing you to share your music with others, this platform has several other benefits for new and aspiring artists. First of all, it doesn’t just allow you to upload your tracks — it exposes your music to a global audience, which is something you could only dream of only a few years ago.

There is also a chance that this platform will include one or more of your songs into its curated playlists that have millions of listeners. If only small percentage of these listeners take time to listen to your song and maybe even go to check out your other works, it is already a huge success.

Spotify for artists also offers many other great options, such as monetization, data analytics, marketing and promotion tools, potential collaborations, and the possibility of building community engagement.

➥ How Do Artist Make Money on Spotify

Speaking of monetization, do you know how to monetize your music in case it becomes popular? Most artists get their money from royalties — they get paid when their music gets streamed and listened to. Some artists make money from ads, collaborations, or even direct fan donations. So, now that you know more about potential monetization let’s see how to become a creator on Spotify.

How to Become a Spotify Artist

For many artists, this platform was the first place where they built a fan base. However, to achieve this, you need to learn how to register as an artist on Spotify. Obviously, you first need to create music, something that you could proudly show to the rest of the world. Then, follow these steps:

➥ How to Create an Artist Profile on Spotify

First, to even create your artist page, you first need to upload your music through a distributor, such as CD Baby, TuneCore, AWAL, etc. Apart from uploading your music, these services also handle other distribution and licensing tasks. Then, you should create a Spotify account so that you can claim your artist’s profile.

But how to claim an artist profile on Spotify? In other words, how to become a verified artist on Spotify? The process is simple:

Visit Spotify For Artists website

Log in to your Spotify account

Click on the option “Get Access” and look for your artist profile

Verify that this is indeed your profile by providing information, such as your website, social media, or distributor

➥ Upload New Music and Optimize Your Existing Tracks

All your songs need to contain some necessary information, such as track name, cover art, album title, etc. This information will help potential listeners find your music, and it will make your whole profile look more professional and put together.

➥ Engage With Your Listeners

Don’t wait to engage with the community — aka your potential audience. As soon as you upload some music and create and claim your profile, start interacting with people. Keep your profile updated and looking good. Use the Artists’ Pick option to feature your favorite song at the top of your profile. Make playlists, and share your personal story or interesting facts in your artist’s profile.

Additionally, be active on social media. There, you can promote your new release, share a release date for new songs, or promote your Spotify playlists. Answer your audience questions and listen to their feedback. Of course, make sure to use your artist name for your social media so that it is easy for people to find you.

➥ Analyze Your Data

After you start making music on Spotify, you need to observe how it performs. This platform offers many analytic tools and options that can help you see what works and what doesn’t. Learning from your mistakes and improving is the best way to get top artists on Spotify.

➥ Stay Up To Date With New Features

You also need to figure out how Spotify algorithm works. It’s not a secret, so you can easily adapt your publishing strategy. Don’t forget to stay up to date with new features, as they can give you a good advantage over the competition.

➥ Monetize

Now that you have a basic idea of how to become a Spotify artist, you need to monetize it. You probably won’t earn much in the beginning, but it’s better than nothing. Explore different monetizing options to see which one could bring you the most profit.

Buy Services To Become a Successful Music Artist on Spotify

So, now you have learned how to get on Spotify as an artist, as well as some strategies for organic growth. You can also purchase certain Spotify stats, such as plays, playlist listeners, and monthly listeners. Of course, you need to choose reputable sellers in order to actually benefit from purchased stats. Our top picks are:

Conclusion

In this article, you have learned how to be an artist on Spotify. We gave you some tips on how to start your journey and how to set up your profile and start to grow on this platform. Of course, to become a Spotify creator, you will need to be patient and willing to learn, as success doesn’t come overnight.