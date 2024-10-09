How to Choose the Right AMR for Your Business: A Buyer’s Guide 

Autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) have become a useful asset in various industries, as they streamline tasks that were once time-consuming and labor-intensive.

They can move around warehouses, manufacturing floors, and other work environments and perform tasks like transporting goods, picking items, or even sorting inventory. What makes them especially unique is their ability to operate independently without human supervision.

In this blog, we will guide you through the process of selecting the right AMR for your business.

What Are AMRs?

Let’s start by answering the basics: what are AMRs? AMRs are advanced robots designed to perform material handling and transportation tasks within diverse environments.

Unlike traditional automated systems, AMRs navigate through their surroundings independently using sensors, artificial intelligence, and real-time data to move. Their ability to adapt to changing environments without human supervision is a key differentiator.

Key Features

AMRs are equipped with numerous advanced technologies that allow them to operate autonomously.

The most important ones include:

Technologies such as LiDAR, cameras, and SLAM (Simultaneous Localization and Mapping), which allow them to navigate complex environments and avoid obstacles

AI enables them to continuously analyze data to optimize routes, adjust speed, and make real-time decisions based on their surroundings

Safety sensors with which they can detect people, equipment, or other objects in their path

Common Applications

AMRs are used across many different industries to improve operational efficiency. Some of the key sectors are:

Manufacturing, where they are used for moving raw materials, tools, and finished products between different stages of production

Warehousing, as they simplify the picking, packing, and sorting of goods

Retail, where they help with inventory management and restocking shelves

As of 2023, the global AMR market was valued at around $3.65 billion and is expected to grow to $9,56 billion by 2030. This shows the growing reliance on AMRs across industries to improve productivity and reduce costs.

5 Steps to Choosing the Right AMR for Your Business

Choosing the right AMR can feel overwhelming, especially with so many options on the market. To make the decision easier, here are five key steps that will guide you through the process:

1. Specify What You Need

Before investing in an AMR, you should consider the tasks you need the robot to handle within your business.

Your first step should be analyzing your current processes. Find the tasks that would benefit most from automation, such as moving inventory, picking items, sorting goods, or even delivering products within a facility.

Another important consideration is scalability. As your business grows, your automation needs may change. It’s important to think about whether the AMR you’re selecting can scale with your business.

Can it handle higher volumes, work in expanded areas, or be upgraded as your operations evolve? You want to make sure an AMR you choose won’t outgrow the technology in a few years.

2. Research the Different Types of AMRs

AMRs come in different types, each designed to handle specific tasks. Let’s break down some of the common types of AMRs and their use cases:

Picking Robots

Picking robots handle the task of selecting items from shelves and preparing them for shipment. These AMRs are commonly used in e-commerce warehouses or distribution centers where speed and accuracy are critical for order fulfillment.

Transport Robots

Transport robots focus on moving goods from one point to another within a facility. Whether it’s moving raw materials to the production line or transferring finished goods to storage, transport robots reduce manual labor and speed up internal logistics.

Inventory Robots

These AMRs specialize in inventory management tasks, such as scanning shelves, counting stock, or assisting with replenishment. Inventory robots can help you maintain accurate stock levels and drastically reduce the time spent on manual inventory checks.

3. Evaluate AMR Technology and Features

Other important aspects to evaluate are the technology and features that will impact AMR’s performance. Key factors such as navigation, payload capacity, speed, and safety will determine how well it fits into your operations.

Navigation Systems

One of the most critical features of an AMR is its navigation system. Advanced technologies like LiDAR, GPS, and SLAM allow the robot to move autonomously through your facility.

LiDAR helps the robot scan and map its surroundings in real-time, while GPS enables precise location tracking, especially in large areas.

SLAM combines data from sensors to build a dynamic map of the environment so the AMR can avoid obstacles and find the most efficient routes.

Payload Capacity and Speed

Next, consider the AMR’s payload capacity and operating speed. Different AMRs have varying limits on how much weight they can carry, so it’s important to choose one that can handle the loads you need moved.

Additionally, speed plays a big role in how quickly tasks get completed. A faster AMR can help boost productivity, but try to balance speed and safe operation, mainly in busy environments where other workers or machines are present.

Safety and Compliance

Safety is a top priority in any workplace, and AMRs must be equipped with features that ensure safe operation.

Look for AMRs that have obstacle detection systems, which use cameras, sensors, or LiDAR to detect and avoid people, equipment, and other objects.

Also, check that the AMR complies with relevant industry safety standards, especially if it will be operating in environments where human workers are present.

4. Consider Vendor Support and Maintenance

Once you’ve explored AMRs and their initial capabilities, you should also consider the level of support and maintenance their vendors offer. Proper support will ensure your AMR operates smoothly over time and can be updated as your business grows.

Choose a vendor that offers comprehensive post-purchase assistance, including access to troubleshooting, regular software updates, and a responsive customer service team. This means that if any issues arise, they can be quickly addressed without causing disruptions to your operations.

Over time, your AMR may need maintenance to continue performing at its best. Check whether the vendor provides maintenance services, and find out how easy it is to maintain or repair the robot.

It’s also important to assess the upgrade potential of AMRs. Can the software be updated with new features or improvements? Can hardware components be swapped out or upgraded?

5. Budget and ROI Considerations

Last but not least, you need to weigh the initial costs against the long-term benefits. Investing in an AMR is a big decision, and you want to ensure you’re making a smart investment.

Initial Investment

The upfront cost of an AMR can vary depending on its features, capabilities, and the complexity of your installation. When budgeting, factor in the cost of the robot itself, any necessary installation services, and the training required for your team to operate and maintain it.

While the initial expense may seem high, keep in mind that these robots are designed to deliver long-term efficiency gains.

Long-Term Savings

Once you’ve implemented an AMR, the long-term savings can be substantial. If you automate repetitive tasks, you will reduce the need for manual labor, which can lower your staffing costs.

Additionally, AMRs improve efficiency and accuracy, which minimizes errors and downtime caused by human mistakes. Over time, this can lead to big improvements in productivity and allow your team to focus on higher-value tasks and operations.

Bottom Line

Choosing the right AMR for your business means evaluating a lot of factors, from assessing your specific needs to understanding the technology and features that fit your operations.

However, if you follow the steps we’ve outlined, you’ll be equipped to make an informed decision that will both improve your business’s efficiency and set it up for future success. It’s not a small investment, but with the right approach, it can become a game changer for your operations.