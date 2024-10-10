Hurricane Milton: What to know 

By Stacy Robinson

Contributing Writer

Hurricane Milton made landfall at Siesta Key, Florida as a Category 3 storm, but weakened more than expected after it touched down. Ninety minutes after landfall, it had slowed to Category 2 and crossed into the Atlantic as a Category 1 on Thursday morning.

As of the online publication of this story, the following were among the key things to know about Hurricane Milton:

• At least 10 people have died as a result of the storm, according to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

• Four fatalities resulted from a tornado that struck near St. Lucie County. The hurricane also spawned tornadoes near the Everglades and Fort Myers.

• St. Petersburg has reported two more deaths, one from a medical incident, another whose cause is still unknown.

• 3.2 million homes and businesses remain without power.

• Storm surges for Milton were not as bad as feared — or as bad as Hurricane Helene — but did reach 8 to 10 feet in Sarasota County.

• Rainfall peaked at 18 inches in some areas, and Gov. Ron DeSantis warned that this could result in prolonged flooding over the next few days.

• 35 people were rescued in Plant City after 13.5 inches of rain caused flash flooding.

• Some residents in St. Petersburg have lost water due to a water main break. Mayor Ken Welch warned that the sewer system may have to be shut down temporarily.

• Hurricane Milton tore the fabric roof from Tropicana Field, used by the Tampa Bay Rays baseball team, and littered the field below with debris, according to aerial photos and video footage.

• As local residents assess the damage, DeSantis made available interest-free short-term loans for business owners looking to rebuild. Loan packages range from $50,000 to $150,000. “You get the cash in your hand, the repayment terms are very flexible,” he said.

“We will absolutely get through this,” DeSantis said at a press conference Thursday morning.