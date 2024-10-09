LA County hosting free household hazardous waste collection Saturday 

News release

Los Angeles County announced that its next free Countywide Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event is scheduled 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Val Verde Park, 30300 Arlington St., Val Verde.

Residents will have the opportunity to safely dispose of household hazardous waste such as antifreeze, unused pharmaceuticals, car batteries, used motor oil, paint, pesticides, home-generated sharps waste such as hypodermic needles, pen needles, syringes, lancets, and intravenous needles, universal waste including household batteries, fluorescent light bulbs, and electronic waste (e-waste) such as TVs and monitors, computers, VCRs, stereos, and cell phones.

The free Countywide Household Hazardous and E-Waste Collection Event Program is presented by Los Angeles County Public Works and Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts in cooperation with the communities of Val Verde and Castaic.

Los Angeles County Public Works and Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts conduct more than 40 free Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Collection Events annually throughout the county to provide residents with a convenient way to rid their homes of unwanted hazardous materials.

Because hazardous waste can pollute the environment, it is illegal to discard these items in trash cans, sinks and storm drains. The collection events are part of a campaign to promote public awareness of proper disposal practices of household hazardous and e-waste and to provide a convenient, free disposal option.

For more information, go to tinyurl.com/mrrhph65, or contact Los Angeles County Public Works at (888) CLEAN LA or www.CleanLA.com or Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts at (800) 238-0173 or www.lacsd.org/HHW.