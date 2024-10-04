LA Mayor Bass selects former Sheriff McDonnell as LAPD chief 

News release

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on Friday announced she has selected Jim McDonnell to serve as the 59th chief of the Los Angeles Police Department, saying that her choice was guided by her commitment to reducing crime and making L.A. safer in every neighborhood.

“From the beginning, I have been clear: My top priority as mayor is to ensure that Angelenos and our neighborhoods are safer today than yesterday,” Bass said in a news release. “Chief McDonnell is a leader, an innovator, and a change maker, and I am looking forward to working with him to grow and strengthen LAPD, deepen relationships with communities across the city, and make sure that Los Angeles is vigilant and prepared for anything that comes our way.”

“I began the LAPD Academy 43 years ago. I love this city – and I understand the modern-day challenges our officers face in working to protect it,” McDonnell said in the release. “It is a tremendous honor to lead the men and women of the LAPD. I will work hard to make sure their work to keep Angelenos safe is supported. Mayor Bass’s efforts on public safety reflect thoughtful, compassionate, and solution-oriented approaches to policing. I greatly appreciate her confidence in me and I look forward to working closely with her to make Los Angeles a safer city.”

L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose district includes the Santa Clarita Valley, issued a statement Friday praising the selection of McDonnell as the new chief of police for LAPD.

“I am excited Jim McDonnell will assume the top cop spot at the city of Los Angeles. As our former sheriff, he brought vision, high standards for integrity, and a wealth of experience to the table,” Barger’s statement said. “He stands for transparency and accountability and an ongoing commitment to meet the evolving needs of our Los Angeles County residents. I look forward to continuing our working relationship and partnership to support safer communities.”

“The Los Angeles Police Commission stands with Mayor Bass and her firm commitment to reducing crime, growing LAPD, improving officer morale and building the future of public safety here in Los Angeles – so that every Angeleno feels safe and is safe in their neighborhoods,” Police Commission President Erroll Southers said in the city of Los Angeles’ release. “We also share Mayor Bass’ belief that trust between law enforcement and the people they are charged to protect and to serve is an essential pillar in a democracy, and I know that trust will become stronger after today. I commend Mayor Bass’s decision to appoint Jim McDonnell as Chief, and I am grateful for his willingness to serve.”

The L.A. City Council will now vote on whether to confirm Bass’ selection.