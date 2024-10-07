Medical examiner IDs 1 of 2 killed in Val Verde 

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the identity for one of two individuals killed in a murder-suicide in Val Verde.

Homicide officials have not disclosed any motivation for the pair of deaths that were reported to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station in a Sept. 22 call around 6:32 p.m.

When station deputies arrived at a home in the 28800 block of Paradise Road, an unidentified informant told them there was believed to be a shooting involving a father and son, according to Deputy Robert Jensen of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Carlo Romo, 27, was found deceased in a courtyard by the residence, with the cause of death being ruled as gunshot wounds.

Homicide officials declined to confirm the specifics of the familial relationship, but Lt. Patricia Thomas confirmed that the three gunshot victims in the incident, two Hispanic males and a Hispanic female, were all related.

The name, age and condition of the survivor of the shooting were not released.

Anyone seeking help or information about free or low-cost local mental health care resources can contact bethedifferenceSCV.org.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Domestic violence has been a rising problem for Sheriff’s Department officials, according to LASD data and recent statements from the station.

