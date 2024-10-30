More than 300 attend Duck Dash 

News release

More than 300 guests attended the 21st Annual Dixon Duck Dash, a day filled with swimming, activity booths and a chance to help the nonprofit Samuel Dixon Family Health Center raise funds in support of its mission.

All proceeds from the Oct. 6 event will go directly to fund SDFHC’s medical, dental and behavioral health programs and ensure individuals and families in the community receive the care they need to lead healthy lives, said a news release from the organization.

“This year’s Duck Dash demonstrated the community’s commitment to our mission and our work with providing essential health care services to anyone in need,” SDFHC CEO Philip Solomon said in the release. “For over 40 years we’ve been a trusted source for services and resources in the Santa Clarita Valley and this event allows us to share information, engage with our community, as well as raise much-needed funds to keep residents healthy.”

The event was held at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center on the center’s last day of recreational swimming for the season.

Participants donated $5 to enter and “adopt” a rubber duck, that was assigned a unique number and entered in multiple duck races that occurred throughout the event, with a chance to win prizes donated by event sponsors.

Community members who wish to participate in the 2025 Dixon Duck Dash can purchase entries at www.SDFHC.org.