Nevada governor backs female volleyball players’ boycott 

By Zachary Stieber

Contributing Writer

Nevada’s governor on Tuesday said he supports female volleyball players refusing to participate in a game because their opponent has a male who identifies as a female on their team.

Female players from the University of Nevada, Reno, said earlier this month that they would only play against San Jose State University if the game was restricted to women.

Officials from the University of Nevada later said that they intend “to move forward with the match as scheduled” and that the players’ position does not represent the university’s position.

The school said that Nevada’s Constitution and law ensure equality of rights.

“The student athletes at the University of Nevada, Reno, have determined that they do not want to play against San Jose State, and I wholeheartedly respect the decision of the players,” Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo said in a statement posted on social media. “No student athlete should ever be pressured to play a game where they don’t feel safe — period.”

Nevada Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony previously expressed support for the team.

Officials also said no players will be disciplined if they do not participate in the match, which is slated to take place on Oct. 26.

The female volleyball teams at Boise State, Southern Utah, Utah State and Wyoming previously chose not to play against San Jose State.

The governors of Idaho, Utah and Wyoming have said they support the forfeits.

“I applaud @BoiseState for working within the spirit of my executive order, the Defending Women’s Sports Act,” Idaho Gov. Brad Little said in September. “We need to ensure player safety for all of our female athletes and continue the fight for fairness in women’s sports.”

According to a legal complaint filed in federal court, one of San Jose State’s volleyball players is a male.

The player, Blaire Fleming, told Brooke Slusser, another member of the team, earlier this year that he was born male, according to a Sept. 23 filing. Slusser is one of the plaintiffs in the case.

Officials with the school later told the team that members should not talk about Fleming’s sex with anyone outside the team, the filing states. If members did not comply, “things would go badly” for the members, according to the complaint.

The legal case is against groups and individuals including the National Collegiate Athletics Association, which in 2022 allowed males to participate in women’s sports.

A spokeswoman for San Jose State University did not respond to a request for comment.

In a recent statement, the school said: “SJSU student athletes are in full compliance with NCAA and Mountain West rules and regulations. We remain committed to supporting all of our student athletes — including their mental health and physical safety, both on and off the court — during this challenging time. We continue to work to ensure their ability to participate in an inclusive, fair and respectful environment.”