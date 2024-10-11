Obama admonishes Black men over tepid support for Harris 

By Arjun Singh

Contributing Writer

Former President Barack Obama on Thursday addressed concerns among Black men who are hesitant to support the Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris, suggesting such hesitancy is because Harris is a woman.

Obama made his first surrogate appearance during the 2024 election at a rally in Pittsburgh on Thursday, where he compared Harris to her rival — the Republican presidential nominee and Obama’s successor, former President Donald Trump — and urged supporters to turn out to vote.

Before the rally, Obama visited a “Black Voters for Harris” event in East Liberty, Pennsylvania, where he spoke directly to Black men — a demographic that is increasingly supporting Trump, according to recent polls.

“We have not yet seen the same kinds of energy and turnout in all quarters of our neighborhoods and communities as we saw when I was running,” Obama said.

“That seems to be more pronounced with the brothers,” he added, using a colloquial term that Black men often use to describe each other.

Obama said such animus for Harris stemmed from her being female and that Black men did not want a woman to be president.

“Part of it makes me think that, well, you just aren’t feeling the idea of having a woman as president, and you’re coming up with other alternatives and reasons for that,” Obama said.

“Women in our lives have been getting our backs this entire time. When we’re in trouble, and the system isn’t working for us, they’re the ones out there marching and protesting.

“And now, you’re thinking about sitting out or supporting somebody who has a history of denigrating you because you think that’s a sign of strength; because that’s what being a man is? Putting people down? That’s unacceptable.”

Trump responded in a post on social media, saying, “Obama admits a total lack of enthusiasm for Kamala, especially with Black men.”

In his recorded remarks, Obama claimed that Harris, who has a Black father and South Asian mother, was more identifiable to Black men than Trump.

“You have a choice that is this clear … you have somebody who grew up like you, knows you, went to college with you, understands the struggles and pain and joy that comes from those experiences, who’s had to work harder, and do more, and overcome and achieves the second-highest office in the land,” he said.

A recent poll commissioned by the NAACP revealed that about 26% of Black men under 50 were supporting Trump this election, which would be an increase over the results of the 2020 election, when between 10 and 19% of Black voters under 50 backed Trump, according to the CNN network exit poll from that year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.